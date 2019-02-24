Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray Incorporated 411.76M 1.13 23.64M 0.39 10.13 Avinger Inc. 7.80M 1.30 38.92M -22.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Accuray Incorporated and Avinger Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray Incorporated -5.74% -50% -6.1% Avinger Inc. -498.97% 0% -203.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.5 shows that Accuray Incorporated is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avinger Inc. on the other hand, has 1.78 beta which makes it 78.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Accuray Incorporated is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Avinger Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Accuray Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avinger Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Accuray Incorporated and Avinger Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Accuray Incorporated’s downside potential is -26.14% at a $3.9 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Accuray Incorporated and Avinger Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 4.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Avinger Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Accuray Incorporated -3.17% -24.24% 0.51% -10.79% -22.91% -7.67% Avinger Inc. 8.9% 2.93% -78.77% -81.14% -96.86% -95.36%

For the past year Accuray Incorporated has stronger performance than Avinger Inc.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats on 10 of the 12 factors Avinger Inc.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.