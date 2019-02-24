Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 17.00M -2.01 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3.78M 51.15 77.45M -2.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.9% -57.9% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2,048.94% -118.3% -99.3%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

22 and 22 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 69.42%. Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 265.17%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Acer Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.2% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.21%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. -14.1% -21.03% -35.48% 3.69% 40.37% 42.09% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.25% -12.85% -34.64% -21.41% -31.03% -33.44%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.