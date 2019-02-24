Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 12.79M -8.12 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. N/A 202.06 55.89M -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -114.6% -93.5% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $9, which is potential 397.24% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.93%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.67% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -2.63% -34.22% -49.83% -80.66% -89.86% -88.98% VBI Vaccines Inc. -15.63% -36.02% -34.15% -58.97% -67.78% -68.38%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.