ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Touches $31.65 High on Feb, 24; SB Financial Group (SBFG) Has 2.43 Sentiment

SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) investors sentiment decreased to 2.43 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.40, from 2.83 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 17 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 7 cut down and sold stakes in SB Financial Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.83 million shares, up from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SB Financial Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $32.92 target or 4.00% above today’s $31.65 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.67B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $32.92 PT is reached, the company will be worth $146.84M more. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 646,580 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 20.95% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 259.43 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $102.07 million for 8.99 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACI Worldwide, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 116.68 million shares or 0.76% less from 117.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,388 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Morgan Stanley reported 310,873 shares. Management Inc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 84,564 shares. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 44,033 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Texas Permanent School Fund has 72,837 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 3,480 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 334,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Asset owns 738,831 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Alphaone Ser Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 11,383 were accumulated by Old Bancorp In. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 28,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.05% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ACI Worldwide had 2 analyst reports since September 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, September 12 report. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, January 3.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.98 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $2.98 million were sold by HEASLEY PHILIP G on Thursday, November 8.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. for 232,570 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 39,600 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clover Partners L.P. has 1.16% invested in the company for 41,555 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cutler Capital Management Llc has invested 0.98% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 525,100 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $20,835 activity.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate clients in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $122.33 million. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It has a 12.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 2,187 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) has risen 3.12% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts