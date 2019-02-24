ACNB Corporation (ACNB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Both ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB Corporation 71.42M 3.92 21.75M 2.94 12.27 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 38.65M 2.64 7.33M 1.42 15.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ACNB Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. ACNB Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB Corporation 30.45% 11.9% 1.2% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 18.97% 7% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

ACNB Corporation’s 0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s beta is -0.03 which is 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ACNB Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.89 per share and 2.24% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is 2.12% while its annual dividend payout is $0.49 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ACNB Corporation and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is $28, which is potential 21.48% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.1% of ACNB Corporation shares and 48.4% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3% of ACNB Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ACNB Corporation -0.11% -10.97% -4.76% 13.54% 20.77% 22% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -0.75% -6.05% -9.67% -3.97% 8.17% 0.22%

For the past year ACNB Corporation was more bullish than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors ACNB Corporation beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.