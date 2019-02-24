Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 471.43M 1.30 33.68M -2.91 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 4.36M 1.56 40.69M -5.21 0.00

Demonstrates Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% -25.8% -11.9% Jaguar Health Inc. -933.26% -260% -87.4%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 81.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.6% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 17.39% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -6.85% -8.47% -8.51% -41.63% -8.29% -11.28% Jaguar Health Inc. -27.15% -32.39% -50.32% -81.37% -82.69% -84.37%

For the past year Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Jaguar Health Inc.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.