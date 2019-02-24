Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 22.50M -0.22 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.33M 67.23 74.23M -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -139.9% -106.2% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3,185.84% -91.1% -64.7%

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -25.32% -28.04% -33.33% -5.76% -38.07% -34.67% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.29% -10.56% -29.9% -40.81% -40.07% -44.86%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.