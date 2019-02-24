Adell Harriman & Carpenter Increased Raytheon Co New (RTN) Holding by $212.45 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by $435,528

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 1,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,536 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04B, up from 18,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.61. About 1.17M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 66.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 12,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10M, up from 18,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 69,313 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has risen 16.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys 1.2% Position in Comtech Telecom; 22/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS GETS ORDER FROM SATELLITE OPERATOR; 14/05/2018 – Ovum Identifies Comtech as Strong Challenger to Industry Leading Mapping and Navigation Providers; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Newsday: Comtech Telecommunications receives $58.9M Navy contract; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 05/03/2018 Comtech Awarded Three Year $123.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $534.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 50 shares to 996 shares, valued at $289.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KERX) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,204 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Limited.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $7M Contract from Dept. of Defense for Repair of APY-10 Radar System for P-8A Aircraft – StreetInsider.com” on February 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $88M Contract from US Navy for Modification & Upgrade of Sensor Software for F/A-18 & F/A-18G Aircraft – StreetInsider.com” published on February 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MSFT, FB, PYPL, V – Investorplace.com” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Tenaris SA, Raytheon, Golden Star Resources, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ebix, and Greenlight Capital Re with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.50 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pnc Financial Ser Gru reported 959,111 shares. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 81,233 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,089 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cypress Asset Tx reported 1.79% stake. Girard Prtn Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,742 shares. Regal Inv Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,210 shares. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 20,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Parsons Cap Ri invested in 0.09% or 4,290 shares. Indiana Tru & Invest Management invested 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability accumulated 1,504 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 101,219 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.13% or 10,592 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,383 shares. Hightower Advisors holds 0.18% or 121,854 shares.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $153,858 activity. Shares for $51,000 were sold by KANTOR EDWIN on Thursday, October 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold CMTL shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.07 million shares or 0.69% more from 19.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 8,175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.01% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 83,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 403,779 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 95,247 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 22,234 shares. 16,776 were reported by Loews. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 89,380 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 73,256 shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.04% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 126,000 shares. Citadel Ltd Co holds 0% or 66,889 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ubiquiti (UBNT) Q2 Earnings Beat on Healthy Revenue Growth – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Windstream Unit Unveils SIEM Service for U.S. Enterprises – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Top-Line Growth – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.