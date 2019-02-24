Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 16.09M 20.19 95.17M -1.17 0.00 Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aduro BioTech Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. -591.49% -49.5% -23.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7%

Liquidity

9.3 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. Its rival Merus N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aduro BioTech Inc. and Merus N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Aduro BioTech Inc.’s upside potential is 144.50% at a $10 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aduro BioTech Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 59.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 37.08% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. 12.9% -34.12% -61.9% -57.89% -65.22% -62.67% Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. was more bearish than Merus N.V.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats Merus N.V. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.