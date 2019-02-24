Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Rubber & Plastics companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.29% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 12.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 4.72% 54.60% 7.40% Industry Average 5.84% 22.83% 6.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 64.14M 1.36B 14.53 Industry Average 155.95M 2.67B 10.33

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.50 2.31

$29.25 is the average target price of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., with a potential upside of 11.94%. The potential upside of the rivals is 140.64%. Given Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. -7.48% -12.79% -21.77% -15.9% 8.52% 5.79% Industry Average 11.39% 12.85% 3.52% 13.93% 9.92% 8.96%

For the past year Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.33 which is 33.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$0.31 per share with a dividend yield of 1.2% is the annual dividend that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. pays. On the other side Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s rivals have dividend yield of 2.50%.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 7 factors compared to the company itself.