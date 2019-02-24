Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and OvaScience Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) Contrasting side by side

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and OvaScience Inc. (NASDAQ:OVAS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 6.06M 4.18 66.52M -1.60 0.00 OvaScience Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and OvaScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. -1,097.69% -165.2% -91.5% OvaScience Inc. 0.00% -54% -48.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.41 shows that Advaxis Inc. is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OvaScience Inc. is 209.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.09 beta.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. Its rival OvaScience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. OvaScience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Advaxis Inc. and OvaScience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 OvaScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and OvaScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 43.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of OvaScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -9.76% -36.56% -61.31% -80% -87.02% -86.97% OvaScience Inc. -5.06% -8.21% -8.79% -26.06% -50.14% -50.5%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was more bearish than OvaScience Inc.

Summary

OvaScience Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

OvaScience, Inc., a fertility company, discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women worldwide. The companyÂ’s patented technology is based on the discovery of egg precursor (EggPC) cells, which are immature egg cells found in the protective outer layer of a woman's own ovaries. It engages in developing and commercializing various fertility treatment options designed to enhance egg health and revolutionize the fertility treatment consisting of AUGMENT to enhance the energy and health of the womanÂ’s eggs by using mitochondria from a woman's EggPC cells; OvaTure to produce mature fertilizable eggs from a womanÂ’s own EggPC cells without the need for hormone injections; OvaPrime treatment is used to replenish a woman's egg reserve by transferring the EggPCs from woman's own ovaries; and OvaXon for the prevention of inherited human disease and improvement of animal health. The company was formerly known as Ovastem, Inc. and changed its name to OvaScience, Inc. in May 2011. OvaScience, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.