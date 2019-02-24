Advisors Preferred Has Boosted Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $462,375 as Shares Declined; Westpac Banking Decreased Its Stake in Lear (LEA) by $421.37 Million

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 41.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 2,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,099 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $594.36 million, down from 7,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $155.62. About 614,358 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 315.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $612,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 22.83 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $5832.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 121,096 shares to 139,149 shares, valued at $5.70B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 774,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. The insider MALLETT CONRAD L JR sold 79 shares worth $12,538. Larkin Terrence B sold $2.95 million worth of stock or 18,985 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $223.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT) by 3,800 shares to 7,890 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Us Largecap Dividend Fund (DLN) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,599 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings.