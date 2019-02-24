Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 38.69M 9.79 147.18M -1.40 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Agenus Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. -380.41% 136.2% -110.7% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 14.67%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 9.13% 27.05% 32.83% -9.62% -27.35% -19.33% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -9.01% -12.13% -34.22% -66.99% 0% -68.76%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has stronger performance than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.