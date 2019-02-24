Agilent Techn (A) Market Value Rose While Mrj Capital Upped Stake; Merriman Wealth Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Upped by $335,755

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,019 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50 million, up from 3,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (A) by 24.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 12,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, up from 52,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Agilent Techn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 2.80 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $468.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,263 shares to 9,287 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,034 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $53.53 million activity. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $1.75M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 544 were accumulated by American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.12% or 49,999 shares. 7,501 were accumulated by Boston Advsr Ltd. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 353,825 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 1,040 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,400 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.26M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 15,919 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 1,166 were reported by Nelson Roberts Advisors. The Virginia-based Corporation Va has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ferguson Wellman, a Oregon-based fund reported 100,212 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has 5,252 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Company holds 3.7% or 194,642 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 1.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 91,267 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 1.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 984,287 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 67,243 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Financial Architects accumulated 352 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 2,951 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Co accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.08% or 550,856 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp accumulated 496,264 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co stated it has 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Karp Capital Management owns 0.57% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 23,609 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 2.82 million shares. Checchi Advisers Llc has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 5,482 shares valued at $371,296 were sold by FIELDS HEIDI on Tuesday, September 11. $197,294 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was sold by CLARK PAUL N on Thursday, September 13. McMullen Michael R. sold 15,923 shares worth $1.17 million. Grau Dominique sold $685,454 worth of stock or 8,902 shares.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $182.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,732 shares to 54,091 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,573 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).