Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (Call) (AEM) Stock Price Rose While Cibc World Markets Lowered Holding; As Celestica (CLS) Share Price Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Upped Holding

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) (AEM) by 99.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 2.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $291,000, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 974,548 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 268,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.03M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 531,153 shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 6.35% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 5,696 shares to 23,349 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 4,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $454.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 58,900 shares to 468,189 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI) by 139,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,088 shares, and cut its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).