Ajo LP Has Decreased Tenneco (TEN) Holding By $7.14 Million; Marathon Oil (MRO) Sentiment Is 1.1

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 256 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 232 sold and reduced stock positions in Marathon Oil Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 646.46 million shares, down from 657.86 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Marathon Oil Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 190 Increased: 163 New Position: 93.

Ajo Lp decreased Tenneco (TEN) stake by 12.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ajo Lp sold 169,970 shares as Tenneco (TEN)’s stock declined 32.30%. The Ajo Lp holds 1.24M shares with $52.14M value, down from 1.41M last quarter. Tenneco now has $2.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 610,908 shares traded or 0.65% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 48.64% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Biz: BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire Federal-Mogul in $5.4 billion deal; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 12.13 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has risen 3.80% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.43 million activity.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $14.36 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. holds 10.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation for 2.61 million shares. Sir Capital Management L.P. owns 1.77 million shares or 6.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 3.78% invested in the company for 1.88 million shares. The New York-based F&V Capital Management Llc has invested 3.72% in the stock. Arosa Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 873,919 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tenneco had 4 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 29. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14 to “Underweight”.

Ajo Lp increased Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) stake by 54,074 shares to 68,027 valued at $1.98 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 2.13M shares. Grand Canyon Edu (NASDAQ:LOPE) was raised too.