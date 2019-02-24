Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Comparing side by side

Since Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.68 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8.04M 64.41 50.51M -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akari Therapeutics Plc and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -207.2% -119% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -628.23% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 16 and its Quick Ratio is has 16. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.7% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 40% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.12% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -1.12% -3.8% -13.66% -8.29% -64.88% -59.12% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10.68% 12.26% -2.69% -21.59% 0% -25.65%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.