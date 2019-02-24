Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) Reaches $27.34 After 8.00% Up Move; Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)’s Sentiment Is 3

The stock of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.43% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 469,620 shares traded or 151.47% up from the average. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) has risen 82.32% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AKCA News: 17/04/2018 – AKCEA NAMES SARAH BOYCE AS PRESIDENT-MEMBER OF BOARD; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PAY IONIS AN UPFRONT LICENSING FEE OF $150 MLN; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – COS ARE ALSO DEVELOPING AKCEA-TTR-L(RX) FOR HEREDITARY AND WILD-TYPE FORMS OF ATTR; 12/03/2018 – AKCEA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE 1/2 RESULTS OF AKCEA-APOCIII-LRX; 15/03/2018 – IONIS LICENSES TO AKCEA THE RIGHTS TO INOTERSEN; 15/03/2018 – IONIS & AKCEA PARTNER TO COMMERCIALIZE INOTERSEN FOR HATTR; 17/04/2018 – Akcea and Ionis Plan to Commence Clinical Studies for AKCEA-TTR-L in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Akcea Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKCA); 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – LICENSE FOR TWO DRUGS ALSO INCLUDES VARIOUS SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO NEARLY $1.3 BLN; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – AKCEA-TTR-L(RX) IS PLANNED TO ENTER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2018The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.44 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $29.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AKCA worth $195.20M more.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) investors sentiment decreased to 3 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.00, from 4 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 6 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 2 cut down and sold their equity positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.13 million shares, down from 4.17 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pioneer Power Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $44.07 million. It operates in two divisions, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, switchboards, and low and medium voltage switchgears.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. for 291,160 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 550,023 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.13% invested in the company for 91,267 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 659,930 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 400.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PPSI’s profit will be $1.31M for 8.42 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% EPS growth.