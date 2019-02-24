Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparison side by side

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 235.21M 3.64 71.25M -1.28 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 10.03M -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -30.29% -45.4% -17.5% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% 0% -119.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oragenics Inc.’s 1.03 beta is the reason why it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oragenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 22.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 13.1%. About 0.9% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Oragenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 10.02% 9.48% 15.91% -16.29% -42.65% -40.22% Oragenics Inc. -26.67% -2.94% 135.6% -34.43% -69.16% -57.85%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Oragenics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.