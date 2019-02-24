Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Contrasting side by side

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 235.21M 3.64 71.25M -1.28 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 101.47M -2.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -30.29% -45.4% -17.5% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 22.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 73.6% and 23.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 74.9% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 10.02% 9.48% 15.91% -16.29% -42.65% -40.22% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -21.31% -22.62% 0% 0% 0% -44.21%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.