Albion Financial Group Lowered Its Stake in General Mills (GIS) by $359,100 as Valuation Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $664,249 as Shares Rose

Albion Financial Group decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 26.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01 million, down from 31,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 9.80M shares traded or 61.14% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 12,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 184,763 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.86 million, down from 197,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 12.53 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04M and $739.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 8,950 shares to 212,535 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sector Spdr by 10,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills backs prior guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Kraft Heinz (KHC) Peers Set to Open Lower in Sympathy as Shares Plunge 25% (GIS) (MDLZ) (CAG) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows General Mills, Paycom Software, Invitae, Jagged Peak Energy, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, and Intrepid Potash Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Now Might Be the Time to Buy These High-Yield Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food stocks crumble after gigantic Kraft Heinz writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rodgers Brothers holds 1.31% or 106,399 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 27,588 shares stake. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 13,200 shares. 514,360 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Corp. Welch Forbes Lc has 98,457 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co has 4,673 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Park National Oh has 53,148 shares. Monroe Retail Bank Mi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,317 shares. Field & Main State Bank has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Lc owns 14,723 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap holds 0.02% or 7,132 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 3,471 shares. Argi Invest Service Limited Liability Com owns 67,403 shares.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GIS’s profit will be $411.76M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.82% negative EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 9,943 shares to 171,415 shares, valued at $50.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 6,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – XPO To Close Memphis Distribution Center Where Alleged Worker Mistreatment Took Place – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon adds third 5G smartphone in 2019 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on February 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S10 on Verizon – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Did AT&T Beat Out Verizon in Q4? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Strong wireless customer growth and loyalty highlight Verizon’s 4Q results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.