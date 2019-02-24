Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Its Vf (VFC) Holding by $4.65 Million; Stock Declined; As Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Value Declined, First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Holding by $863,750

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.32M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $403.75 million, down from 4.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.74 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 43.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 17,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,753 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, down from 40,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 122,005 shares traded or 41.33% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has declined 1.58% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.00M shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $232.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04 million worth of stock or 12,552 shares. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462 on Monday, February 11. $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by CHUGG JULIANA L. The insider BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580. Holtz Curtis A. also sold $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, February 8.

