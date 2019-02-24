Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lowered Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Cut Holding

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 12.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,862 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29 million, down from 6,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $253.99. About 803,097 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,271 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 26,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.25. About 8.74M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $384.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,163 shares to 73,876 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 14,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.24 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by LACOB JOSEPH, worth $2.32M on Friday, November 30. Beard Simon had sold 3,895 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, August 29. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $318,228 was made by Tay Julie on Tuesday, February 12. Kolli Sreelakshmi sold 5,000 shares worth $1.12M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 0.09% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 50,348 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability reported 709 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 145,549 shares. Principal Gp reported 113,826 shares. Moreover, Trust Co Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De reported 1.31% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,179 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 3,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,883 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Baystate Wealth Management Limited invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 5,998 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 16,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $475.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2,514 shares to 26,688 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,248 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Communications Of Oklahoma reported 27,350 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has 204,684 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited holds 4,593 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 26,925 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,540 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 29,357 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com reported 83,982 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Oregon-based Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 690,165 were accumulated by Amp Invsts Limited. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc owns 35,093 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $11.46 million activity. Shares for $124,178 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $32,340 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock or 47,733 shares.

