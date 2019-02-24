Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Contrasting side by side

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 1.09B 4.77 139.31M -0.76 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 29.78M -2.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc -12.78% -11.9% -7.9% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -9% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Alkermes plc’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 73.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 73.7. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

Alkermes plc and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 3.50% at a $34.6 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alkermes plc shares and 93.3% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.92% of Alkermes plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -5.93% -12.19% -15.75% -29.48% -35.03% -37.37% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.39% -46.33% -51.32% -58.79% 37.05% 22.99%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.