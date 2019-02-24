Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s Financial Results Comparing With CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. N/A 0.00 36.89M -0.90 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 35.33M 46.43 117.25M -2.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allakos Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -331.87% -40.4% -30.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 24.4 while its Current Ratio is 24.4. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.4 while its Quick Ratio is 15.4. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 47.7%. Comparatively, 0.5% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 6.35% 9.34% 45.87% 0% 0% 100.48% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -7.91% -9.14% -28.96% -40.74% 84.43% 50.34%

For the past year Allakos Inc. was more bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG on 7 of the 9 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.