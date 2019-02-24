Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAGL)

As Conglomerates companies, Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAGL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares and 42.45% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. 0.36% 1.56% 2.31% 0% 0% 2.2% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.5% 1.32% 2.88% 0% 0% 2.67%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. beats on 1 of the 1 factors Allegro Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.