Allen Investment Management Has Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $3.99 Million as Shares Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Declined, Capital Management Associates Has Increased by $319,300 Its Holding

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 29.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 1,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,858 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 million, up from 5,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.61. About 1.17M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 114,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $122.93 million, up from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,047 shares to 222,176 shares, valued at $23.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 148,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Guardian Capital Lp reported 39,312 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca owns 315,076 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. 765,331 were reported by Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co holds 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 94,678 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Tru Company has 11,621 shares. Capital International Invsts accumulated 122.68M shares or 1.99% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.24% or 1.21 million shares. Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advsr stated it has 1.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Principal Fin Grp Inc invested in 8.15M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fort LP reported 266 shares. First Bank Tru Of Newtown holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 22,662 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 1.51M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.78% or 2.42M shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 850,114 shares.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $11.13 million activity. The insider Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, February 5. BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799 worth of stock.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84M was made by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.