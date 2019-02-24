Allen Investment Management Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Boosted by $466,644; Bsw Wealth Partners Has Cut Its Position in Ball Com (BLL) as Share Price Rose

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Ball Corp Com (BLL) by 45.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 36,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 43,605 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, down from 79,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Ball Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 1.88 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Gover; 14/03/2018 – Dragon Ball and Mario shine again with copyright business; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 31.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, up from 6,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.32. About 3.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

