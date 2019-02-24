Altavista Wealth Management Holds Holding in Unilever Plc Adr (UL); Canon (CAJ) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Raised Its Stake by $1.21 Million

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Canon Inc (CAJ) by 27.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 39,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,277 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.67 million, up from 140,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Canon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 247,357 shares traded. Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has declined 27.93% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAJ News: 15/03/2018 – Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. Collaborates with Canon Information and Imaging Solutions, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Canon BioMedical Signs Exclusive Agreement to Distribute NEXTGENPCR Products; 28/03/2018 – Introducing Canon’s First Full-frame Cinema Camera, The EOS C700 FF; 25/05/2018 – Envision the Unthinkable and then Help Prevent It: Join Canon U.S.A. in Supporting NCMEC’s Efforts to Help Protect Today’s Youth on National Missing Children’s Day; 05/03/2018 – Canon Business Process Services Offers On-Demand Webcast on Facilities Management Challenges and Opportunities in the Year Ahead; 03/04/2018 – Canon U.S.A.’s President and C.O.O. Yuichi Ishizuka Appointed President and C.E.O of Canon Europe, Mr. Kazuto Ogawa Named Presi; 19/04/2018 – #LiveIRL with Canon U.S.A.’s New IVY Mini Photo Printer; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Skeptical Canon Can Sustain Profitability at an Exceptional Level Expected of an Aa3 Rating Over the Next 12-18 Months; 24/03/2018 – New Aplio i600 Ultrasound System from Canon Medical Systems Receives FDA Clearance; 10/04/2018 – Canon Solutions America Helps Canon Maintain Top Position in Total High Volume lnkjet Market Share

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 9,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, up from 36,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 809,079 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has declined 4.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 6,952 shares to 10,023 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,104 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

