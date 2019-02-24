Alteryx Inc. (AYX) and Link Motion Inc. (NYSE:LKM) Comparison side by side

Both Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Link Motion Inc. (NYSE:LKM) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 182.38M 24.78 12.26M -0.16 0.00 Link Motion Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alteryx Inc. and Link Motion Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alteryx Inc. and Link Motion Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. -6.72% -7.1% -3% Link Motion Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Link Motion Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Alteryx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Link Motion Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Alteryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Link Motion Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.59% of Link Motion Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. 2.06% 4.74% 0.15% 55.77% 128.92% 143.05% Link Motion Inc. -14.17% -29.79% -71.96% -77.17% -93.93% -93.81%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. had bullish trend while Link Motion Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Link Motion Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Link Motion Inc. operates as a smart car and smart ride company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its offerings include enabling technology solutions and secure connected carputers for the ecosystem of car businesses; and consumer ride sharing services, as well as mobile security, productivity, and other related applications. The company was formerly known as NQ Mobile Inc. and changed its name to Link Motion Inc. in March 2018. Link Motion Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.