Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 10.55M 1.83 28.83M -38.81 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 10.99M 3.59 2.32M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. -273.27% -74.2% -50.4% ImmuCell Corporation -21.11% -6.3% -4.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.63 beta means Altimmune Inc.’s volatility is 163.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altimmune Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.1% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 14.2% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -14.21% -23.38% -64.6% -81.67% -94.26% -94.84% ImmuCell Corporation -0.53% -6.54% 9.22% 5.67% -16.09% -15.13%

For the past year ImmuCell Corporation has weaker performance than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats Altimmune Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.