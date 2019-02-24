Altria Group (MO) Shares Declined While Annex Advisory Services Increased by $662,340 Its Holding; Chevron New Com (CVX) Holder Cedar Hill Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $505,324 as Valuation Rose

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 247.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $935,000, up from 4,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 8.23 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Cedar Hill Associates Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 53.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc sold 4,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3,605 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $440,000, down from 7,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – The Next Steps for Chevron’s Drilling Technology (Video); 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Management holds 0.91% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 161,729 shares. Sunbelt reported 22,891 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,406 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 10,085 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cleararc Capital invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nomura holds 0.06% or 128,222 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Company reported 12,550 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp stated it has 48,568 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Chilton Mngmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Natl Bank has 1.13% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 62,456 shares. Bell Commercial Bank invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Murphy Capital Management reported 50,343 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barnett & Communication Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) – Mixed Signals From Payrolls Data Helps Put The Brakes On Market Momentum – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron sells majority stake in Brazil’s Frade field – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Weighs In On Chevron’s Mixed Quarter (NYSE:CVX) – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $4.19 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock.

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $444.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 16,517 shares to 172,329 shares, valued at $13.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 29,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 9,915 shares to 545,721 shares, valued at $81.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 37,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,344 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.