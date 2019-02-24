AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

As Biotechnology companies, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 474.00M 1.13 169.34M -4.73 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 32.72M -1.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -35.73% -5.3% -2.4% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.1% -38.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.7 while its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 16.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.95% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.22% -4.45% -26.78% -26.02% 26.45% 34.57% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.55% 11.6% -17.9% -34.44% -40.4% -12.03%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.57% stronger performance while Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.03% weaker performance.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.