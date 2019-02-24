Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Biltmore Wealth Management Llc; South State Has Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Holding by $3.09 Million

South State Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 45.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 13,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,132 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.90M, up from 30,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Schwartz retires, paves way for Solomon as next CEO; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – SALAME, VICE CHAIRMAN OF FIRM & GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION AND EALET, GLOBAL CO-HEAD OF SECURITIES DIVISION TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMENTS ON CHINA COMMODITIES OUTLOOK IN EMAILED NOTE; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs President, Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 104.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc bought 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $699,000, up from 171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Century invested in 0.05% or 240,162 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 14,879 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiedemann Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,057 shares. Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 378,405 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 508 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Sentinel Lba has 0.66% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Profit Inv Llc has 2,831 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,262 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,011 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr stated it has 0.84% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Since December 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.61 million activity.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,949 shares to 3,451 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor by 6,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,879 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $120.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 23,091 shares to 57,602 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,453 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Asset Strategies reported 3,770 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 1.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,033 shares. Hillhouse Cap Mngmt owns 3,510 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 102,931 shares. Advisory Gru holds 401 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harding Loevner LP reported 126,202 shares. Partner Fund LP has 0.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Salem Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 18,044 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,500 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tanaka, New York-based fund reported 135 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 70 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt. Highlander Cap Mngmt owns 1,285 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. 2,000 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $4.01 million were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Another trade for 2,055 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. $3.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M. Another trade for 3,200 shares valued at $5.31 million was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70 million on Thursday, November 15.