Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Declined, Holder Dnb Asset Management As Has Decreased Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India gets 26 bln rupees infusion for marketplace – Economic Times; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 0.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.46 billion, down from 56,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 1.61M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 9,600 shares to 13,900 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $70.20 million activity. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of stock or 1,929 shares. 1,375 shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q, worth $2.31 million. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31 million. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02M worth of stock or 4,108 shares. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21 million. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 913 shares. Tybourne Cap Mngmt (Hk) Limited reported 60,540 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 45,889 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Hhr Asset Management Llc accumulated 4.6% or 39,873 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Ann Bancorporation stated it has 142 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,384 are held by Benin Management Corp. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 3.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 431,934 shares. Sei Invests Communications accumulated 234,564 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1,375 shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,440 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 sales for $50.26 million activity. JONES JOHN P III had sold 5,688 shares worth $736,301 on Wednesday, January 2. On Wednesday, November 7 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $14.98M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 101,620 shares. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Another trade for 4,389 shares valued at $566,161 was made by Albinson Brock on Wednesday, January 2. 4,082 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $527,231 were sold by Dyson Deborah L. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria.