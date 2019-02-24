Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Tikvah Management Cut Its Stake by $4.30 Million; Ledyard National Bank Maintains Holding in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 10.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 7,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,837 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.30 million, up from 68,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 938,949 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Tikvah Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.52 million, down from 28,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barry Invest Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Violich Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 579 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Graybill Bartz And Limited holds 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 135 shares. Hartford Management Inc has 640 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset LP reported 118,622 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 2.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,800 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,451 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited holds 41,461 shares or 4.08% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com has invested 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barnett And invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Company reported 10,964 shares stake. Mairs & holds 616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtn stated it has 1,780 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.25% or 20,944 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31 million was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. 16,964 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $27.69M. Zapolsky David sold $3.02M worth of stock. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. $3.22 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Woody Allen sues Amazon for $68M – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “9 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Monster Returns – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMZN, SYMC – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Delivery Robots Put Sidewalks In The Spotlight – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet replaces Amazon as Citi top pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Six Flags and Cedar Fair Have a Lot to Prove This Week – Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Drilling Automation of Six Floaters – GlobeNewswire” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Six Flags -7% after EBITDA miss – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Six Flags Entertainment Stock Climbed 13.9% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.