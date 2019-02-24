Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Raised Holding by $332,664 as Stock Price Declined; Equifax (EFX) Share Price Declined While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Lowered Its Stake by $980,200

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 166 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41M, up from 1,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.35 million, down from 163,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.76. About 1.47M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 14/03/2018 – Insider Trading Charges Brought Against Former Equifax Employee — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Perlmutter: Stolen Equifax Data May be Saved for Nation-State Attack, Warn Concerned Experts; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $70.20 million activity. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $2.70M was made by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. On Wednesday, September 12 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold 181 shares worth $285,960. 437 shares valued at $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31M worth of stock or 3,200 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $721.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,764 shares to 26,625 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,598 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,191 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 2.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Svcs Lc invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Odey Asset Mgmt Gru Limited holds 4,369 shares. Green Square Capital owns 7,391 shares. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Ma holds 12,000 shares or 17.3% of its portfolio. Capital Advisers Ltd Co holds 17,444 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 8.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett And Co Lc stated it has 421 shares. Monetta Financial Svcs holds 5,700 shares. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aimz Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanseatic Mngmt Services reported 2,871 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.04% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.39 per share. EFX’s profit will be $159.16M for 20.98 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru reported 99,335 shares. 8,250 are held by Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania. Alliancebernstein LP holds 244,010 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sns Fincl Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. 90 are held by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 35,846 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 1,944 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has invested 0.38% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, M&T Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 15,116 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Gateway Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Twin Capital invested in 2,101 shares. 420,326 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assocs. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 42 shares.