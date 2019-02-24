Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Carret Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Financial Advisory Service Has Boosted Stake

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 81.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 923 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.85 million, up from 508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 21/04/2018 – While some Amazon employees receive daily catered lunches and happy hour Fridays, these pups get access to some nifty perks as well. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida

Financial Advisory Service Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48 million, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwest Counselors Ltd has 360 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 2,961 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet North America accumulated 1.01% or 3,807 shares. Truepoint holds 0.09% or 542 shares. King Wealth has invested 3.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt Company owns 3,845 shares. Northstar Asset Lc reported 0.14% stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corp Oh holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 321 shares. Products Ptnrs Lc invested in 17,200 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 3.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Ltd Liability accumulated 10,097 shares. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 769 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,180 shares.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $649.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc. by 25,000 shares to 203,736 shares, valued at $30.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,926 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. On Thursday, November 15 Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,030 shares. 1,375 shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q, worth $2.31M. Another trade for 437 shares valued at $687,447 was made by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M on Thursday, November 15. $285,960 worth of stock was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.

