AMERI Holdings Inc. (AMRH) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERI Holdings Inc. 44.17M 0.30 1.16M -0.12 0.00 Computer Task Group Incorporated 340.28M 0.18 2.02M 0.26 16.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMERI Holdings Inc. and Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERI Holdings Inc. -2.63% -5.3% -2.4% Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.59% 2.7% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

AMERI Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.44 beta. From a competition point of view, Computer Task Group Incorporated has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMERI Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Computer Task Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown AMERI Holdings Inc. and Computer Task Group Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Computer Task Group Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Computer Task Group Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average price target and a 99.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.3% of AMERI Holdings Inc. shares and 54.8% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares. AMERI Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMERI Holdings Inc. 3.71% -15.63% -82.22% -78.36% -90.04% -91.97% Computer Task Group Incorporated -4.04% -8.76% -23.2% -41.43% -16.93% -16.27%

For the past year AMERI Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Summary

Computer Task Group Incorporated beats on 11 of the 12 factors AMERI Holdings Inc.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.