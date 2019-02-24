American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Cut Position by $5.37 Million as Shares Declined; Natixis Position in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Has Lowered by $28.67 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 66.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 50,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.71M, down from 76,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 2.26M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’

Natixis decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 71.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 377,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.53 million, down from 528,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 1.35 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Natixis, which manages about $17.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11,185 shares to 40,291 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Another recent and important American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy in January – The Motley Fool” on January 26, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $626.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 58,104 shares to 293,014 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,396 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.