American Public Education Inc. (APEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

Since American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education Inc. 298.84M 1.83 24.96M 1.28 22.58 RYB Education Inc. 150.56M 1.74 2.15M 0.12 51.25

Demonstrates American Public Education Inc. and RYB Education Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. RYB Education Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Public Education Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. American Public Education Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RYB Education Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of American Public Education Inc. and RYB Education Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education Inc. 8.35% 8.3% 7.2% RYB Education Inc. -1.43% 3.6% 1.6%

Liquidity

5.4 and 5.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Public Education Inc. Its rival RYB Education Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. American Public Education Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RYB Education Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.6% of American Public Education Inc. shares and 17.8% of RYB Education Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.4% of American Public Education Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.66% of RYB Education Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Public Education Inc. -8.5% -20.16% -12.93% -33.9% 10.5% 15.57% RYB Education Inc. -19.08% -65.35% -69.1% -68.84% -64.14% -63.57%

For the past year American Public Education Inc. had bullish trend while RYB Education Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats RYB Education Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.