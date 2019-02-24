American Software Inc. (AMSWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Software Inc. 114.91M 3.14 9.48M 0.27 40.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 271.72M 7.06 22.09M -1.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Software Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of American Software Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Software Inc. 8.25% 10.8% 7.6% Benefitfocus Inc. -8.13% 207.9% -25.4%

Volatility & Risk

American Software Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Benefitfocus Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Software Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Benefitfocus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. American Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Benefitfocus Inc.

Dividends

American Software Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.44 per share which is subject to 3.74% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for American Software Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

American Software Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 11.68%. Benefitfocus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.5 consensus target price and a -4.17% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that American Software Inc. looks more robust than Benefitfocus Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.2% of American Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Benefitfocus Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Software Inc. 1.92% -14.24% -22.06% -21.25% -11% -8.86% Benefitfocus Inc. 1.42% 20.12% 18.99% 51.45% 89.94% 88.19%

For the past year American Software Inc. has -8.86% weaker performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has 88.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors American Software Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.