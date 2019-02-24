American States Water Company (AWR) Reaches $71.40 High on Feb, 24; Emera (TSE:EMA) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emera Incorporated had 2 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. See Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) latest ratings:

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

The stock of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) reached all time high today, Feb, 24 and still has $73.54 target or 3.00% above today’s $71.40 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.62 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $73.54 PT is reached, the company will be worth $78.72 million more. The stock increased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 108,245 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 17.97% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 19/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. It has a 42.02 P/E ratio. The firm purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $759,685 activity. ROSS LLOYD E also sold $32,440 worth of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) on Monday, January 7. Shares for $42,150 were sold by TANG EVA G on Tuesday, February 12. $18,432 worth of stock was sold by SWITZER BRYAN K on Thursday, November 1. The insider SPROWLS ROBERT J sold $262,216. HOLLOWAY ANNE M sold $33,520 worth of stock. BONTA DIANA M also sold $89,319 worth of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold American States Water Company shares while 73 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.03 million shares or 3.02% less from 25.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.11% or 12,850 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 33,815 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr owns 38,875 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). 21,748 were reported by Pnc Financial Services Gp. California-based Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 4,325 shares. Aqr Capital Management invested in 99,400 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin Incorporated has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Bridges Inv reported 0.02% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Citigroup invested in 0% or 9,446 shares. Water Asset Ltd Liability owns 2.62% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 34,522 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 32,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. AWR’s profit will be $13.60 million for 48.24 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by American States Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.32% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 877,653 shares traded or 10.18% up from the average. Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.