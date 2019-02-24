Amica Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Its Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Holding by $490,824; Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 40.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 41,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,559 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, up from 101,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 13.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 27,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,986 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.35 million, up from 208,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 30,667 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 22.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 16/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor Justice, Secretary Smith Announce MARC Train Continuing Service to Eastern Panhandle; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 28/05/2018 – Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach in the Florida Panhandle on Monday afternoon before crawling inland; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 14,465 shares to 189,881 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Intl Select (IDV) by 13,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,324 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GT shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,297 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 1,553 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com reported 207,334 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Victory reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 769,524 shares. Lmr Partners Llp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees stated it has 8,918 shares. Olstein Capital Management LP reported 1.38% stake. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.02% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 4.11 million shares. 977 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 111,823 shares. Moreover, Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Creative Planning holds 0% or 11,059 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 250,908 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PHX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 9.84 million shares or 0.32% more from 9.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Metropolitan Life Com New York, New York-based fund reported 1,716 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 529 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 110 shares. Ranger Invest Mgmt Lp owns 95,274 shares. Menta Limited Com owns 11,358 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). 20,740 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Los Angeles And Equity Rech reported 18,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 1,405 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 710,337 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $963.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,299 shares to 18,872 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 34,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,995 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since December 6, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $231,163 activity. The insider DELANEY PETER B bought 2,000 shares worth $32,140. CANAAN LEE M had bought 16 shares worth $273.