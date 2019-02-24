AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Comparison side by side

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 413.36 10.14M -0.76 0.00 Curis Inc. 10.94M 3.30 34.66M -1.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Curis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% -118.6% -84.7% Curis Inc. -316.82% -299.1% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.21 beta. Competitively, Curis Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Curis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.7% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.27% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -21.59% -27.25% -78.61% -82.93% -79.24% -79.04% Curis Inc. -19.68% -56.68% -53.46% -70.81% -83.59% -80.32%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has stronger performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation beats Curis Inc.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.