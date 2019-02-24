Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 12.91B 1.69 606.00M 0.64 80.41 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 260.63M 1.90 56.20M 2.73 9.13

In table 1 we can see Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is presently more expensive than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 4.69% 16% 3.6% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 21.56% 7.9% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.55 beta means Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Dividends

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation pays out a $1.05 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.4% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$81.25 is Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 85.97%. Competitively the consensus price target of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is $25, which is potential 3.48% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation looks more robust than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 0%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation -3.48% -11.8% -19.18% -28.77% 7.9% -4.81% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -5.88% -13.66% -15.44% -26.36% -6.44% -9.5%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.