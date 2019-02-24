Analysts at Barclays Reconfirmed their Sell rating for Community Health (CYH) with $4 Price Target; OMRON CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OMRNF) Shorts Down By 4.32%

Barclays currently has a $4 TP on the $508.05 million market cap company or -11.11% downside potential. In a research note made public on 22 February, Community Health (NYSE:CYH) stock had its Sell Rating reiterated by professional analysts at Barclays.

OMRON CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:OMRNF) had a decrease of 4.32% in short interest. OMRNF’s SI was 730,100 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 4.32% from 763,100 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 152 days are for OMRON CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:OMRNF)’s short sellers to cover OMRNF’s short positions. It closed at $43.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Community Health Systems has $5 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $4.17’s average target is -7.33% below currents $4.5 stock price. Community Health Systems had 3 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Community Health Systems, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 109.87 million shares or 2.56% less from 112.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 200 were reported by First Manhattan. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce owns 6,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 112,867 are held by Comerica Fincl Bank. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 7,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 79,300 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1.05 million shares. Barnett & Inc invested in 200 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 249 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company reported 13,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 0% or 189,454 shares in its portfolio. 32,794 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 26,249 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Pomelo Capital Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 261,844 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 3.07 million shares traded or 42.52% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has risen 7.36% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.36% the S&P500.

Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $508.05 million. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.58 earnings per share, down 132.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.63% EPS growth.