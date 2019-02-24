Analysts at Craig-Hallum Kept their Buy rating for Stampscom (STMP) with $125 Price Objective; MEDICAN ENTERPRISES (MDCN) Sellers Decreased By 74.61% Their Shorts

MEDICAN ENTERPRISES INC (OTCMKTS:MDCN) had a decrease of 74.61% in short interest. MDCN’s SI was 85,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 74.61% from 335,500 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Craig-Hallum have a $125 target on the stock. The target would indicate a potential upside of 49.43% from Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP)‘s previous close. This rating was revealed in an analyst note on Friday morning.

Among 3 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stampscom has $145 highest and $78 lowest target. $116’s average target is 38.67% above currents $83.65 stock price. Stampscom had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, February 22. Roth Capital downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) rating on Friday, February 22. Roth Capital has “Sell” rating and $78 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 15.92 million shares or 1.76% more from 15.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,734 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Investors reported 84,800 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 284 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 5,057 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma has 22,457 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 4,030 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc accumulated 351 shares. Stevens Cap Management L P accumulated 9,013 shares. Blackrock owns 0.03% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 2.64 million shares. Conestoga Capital Limited Company stated it has 2.21% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 8,543 shares. 81,419 were accumulated by Merian Global (Uk) Limited. Cornerstone Cap reported 88,540 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 7,500 shares stake.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) – Q4 Earnings Outlook For Stamps.com – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2019: STMP, TTD, PAGS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stamps.com (STMP) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Stamps.com Stock a Hopeless Investment After Disappointing Guidance? – Investorplace.com” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 22, 2019 : KHC, NEM, STMP, NOK, GG, AMD, SQQQ, ROKU, QQQ, W, GOLD, NIO – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 57.77% or $114.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 13.69M shares traded or 2234.51% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $2.38 million activity. The insider Khechfe Amine sold $182,940. On Monday, October 1 the insider Buerba Sebastian sold $556,435.

More notable recent Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Marijuana Stocks: Medican And IHMML Give Investors A Reason To Be Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2014, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medican: Seeking A Pot Of Gold In Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2014, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cannabis Sativa: All Hype – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2016. More interesting news about Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canada’s Marijuana Market: The Good, Bad, And Ugly – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2014 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VAPE Holdings: $190-Million Market Cap With No Revenues; Likely To Drop 90%; $1 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 31, 2014.