Analysts at GMP FirstEnergy Reconfirmed their “Buy” rating for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) with $6.75 Target; MACROMILL ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MCCLF) Shorts Up By 134.48%

In a note revealed to clients and investors on today, GMP FirstEnergy reconfirmed their “Buy” rating on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)‘s stock. The target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from company’s stock close price.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company has market cap of $978.90 million. As of December 31, 2017, the firm holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land. It currently has negative earnings. It also had proved developed producing reserves of 37.9 million barrels of oil equivalent ; total proved reserves of 133 million BOE; and total proved plus probable reserves of 235.6 million BOE.

