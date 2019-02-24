Analysts covering Hello Gold (HGT) look at the -39.84% fall on February 23-24

Hello Gold (HGT) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0010186176 or -39.84% trading at $0.001537848. According to International Crypto Analysts, Hello Gold (HGT) eyes $0.0016916328 target on the road to $0.00445103326705999. HGT last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.0025564656 and low of $0.001537848 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0025564656.

Hello Gold (HGT) is down -36.82% in the last 30 days from $0.002434 per coin. Its down -48.26% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002972 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago HGT traded at $0.007111. HGT has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $1.54M market cap. Hello Gold maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. HGT uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/08/2017.

HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold.

The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives:

Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass market

Expand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth